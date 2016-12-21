Meet the biohacker who wants to turn his penis into a VIBRATOR
A biohacker famous for implanting headphones in his ears is embarking on a new body modification journey: turning his penis into a vibrator. Rich Lee, a salesman from Utah and father of two, has built a device known as the Lovetron9000 which can be implanted under a man's pubic bone, making the penis vibrate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|3
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Clay
|2
|Man charged after 'bizarre' naked incident on U...
|Aug '16
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|14
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC