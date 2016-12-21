Girls Go Digital Announces Merger wit...

Girls Go Digital Announces Merger with CodeChangers

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Utah Business

St. George-CodeChangers, a St. George-based startup focused on tech education and training applications announced a merger this week with Girls Go Digital, another local Utah company. The combined entities will maintain their unique brands but will operate as a single entity sharing resources and strategic direction.

