Car Guys Care Car Show Brings Out Support for Toys for Tots
The annual Car Guys Care Toys for Tots event was a smashing success this year, with more than 100 cars on display and thousands of dollars raised for a good cause. Anyone with a car, truck or motorcycle was invited to bring their vehicle to show off at the event Saturday, which was held at Ricardo's Restaurant, 1110 S. Bluff Street in St. George.
