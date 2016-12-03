BWW Review: Phenomenal Piano Guys Bring Inspired Musicianship to the Ocean State
Rhode Island music lovers received an early Christmas present this week. The Piano Guys took center stage at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Thursday, dazzling the jam-packed house with an absolutely sensational and unforgettable evening of story and song.
