Police: Man steals copper from public park
Police are searching for a man they say broke into a storage room of a park designed for children of all abilities and stole approximately $2,500 worth of copper piping early Wednesday morning. The theft occurred sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. at the Thunder Junction All Abilities Park located at 1851 S. Dixie Drive, according to St. George police officer Lona Trombley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
St. George Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|dalres
|3
|Red Rock Canyon School (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|david rosin
|12
|voters where ru
|Oct '16
|trump fan
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|trumpette
|2
|New Washington County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Washington
|2
|Arrests (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Clay
|2
|Man charged after 'bizarre' naked incident on U...
|Aug '16
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|14
Find what you want!
Search St. George Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC