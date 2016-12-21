Police: Man steals copper from public park

Police are searching for a man they say broke into a storage room of a park designed for children of all abilities and stole approximately $2,500 worth of copper piping early Wednesday morning. The theft occurred sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. at the Thunder Junction All Abilities Park located at 1851 S. Dixie Drive, according to St. George police officer Lona Trombley.

