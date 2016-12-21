New library opens in polygamous town

The recent opening of a new public library in a mostly-polygamous town on the Utah-Arizona border marks the latest sign that the community is slowly embracing government efforts to pull the town into modern society. The new library in Hildale, Utah was officially opened on Nov. 18 with a ribbon cutting where members of the polygamous sect mingled with county officials and other residents at the opening ceremony, the Spectrum newspaper in St. George reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.