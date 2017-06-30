Letter: PZB should not be overturned ...

Letter: PZB should not be overturned by the City Commission

Read more: Historic City News

Citizens for the Preservation of St. Augustine is deeply concerned with the progression of Ordinance 2017-12 to second reading scheduled for July 10, 2017. Confirmation of this amendment will undermine the very purpose of zoning and weaken the confidence of St. Augustine residents' in the consistent and fair application of regulations.

