County establishes life jacket loaner stations
St Johns County Parks and Recreation personnel will soon be placing "Kids Don't Float" signs at numerous local boat ramps, with loaner lifejackets provided by Sea Tow Services International, Inc. Marine Unit Corporal Josh Underwood informed local Historic City News reporters that life jackets save lives and the free lifejacket program, also supported by SeaTow and Parks and Recreation, is designed to help protect young boaters while on the water. "Be sure all kids on board are wearing a life jacket whenever the boat is moving," said Captain Christopher B. Hampton; the SeaTow owner and captain in the St. Augustine area for the past thirteen-years.
