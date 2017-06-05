What A St. Augustine Homeless Shelter's Management Learned From Hurricane Matthew
Some people in the coastal city of St. Augustine are still rebuilding their homes from the damages of Hurricane Matthew. But what about those who had no home before the storm? The Saint Francis House in St. Augustine is under construction and still rebuilding.
