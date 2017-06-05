Weapons charges filed against defenda...

Weapons charges filed against defendant in domestic violence case

Historic City News was informed that a St Johns County man was taken back into custody at about 7:00 p.m. last night by St Johns County Deputy Adam Hertz after he was found to be in violation of the conditions of his pre-trial release. He has pending domestic violence charges requiring him to have no victim contact and to wear a GPS monitor.

