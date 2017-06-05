Two cars strike and kill pedestrian o...

Two cars strike and kill pedestrian on SR-16

Just before 2:00 a.m. this morning, Historic City News was informed that a 48-year-old St Augustine man, Mark Burger, had been struck by two vehicles as he stood in the traffic lane at SR-16 at North 1st Street. The victim died at the scene.

