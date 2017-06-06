the Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion Opens 7/8
ABET presents "The Year of Magical Thinking" by Joan Didion St. Augustine actress Anne Kraft will be performing Joan Didion's powerful memoir of love and loss, The Year of Magical Thinking at the Atlantic Beach Experimental Theatre for two performances on July 8 and 9, 2017. Life changes fast.
