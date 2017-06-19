Tea Party: The push for an Article V "Convention of States"
Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the General Meeting of the St Augustine Tea Party held Tuesday evening, June 27th at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Saint Augustine, beginning at 6:30 p.m., when the special guest will be Armondo Escalante, the Northeast Florida Director for Bear Witness Central. On Tuesday, Mr. Escalante will be exposing what he calls the real agenda behind the push for an Article V Convention of States movement .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Game Stop Cobblestone
|Jun 16
|Micky Yuma
|2
|Man's 15 mugshots show effects of years of crime
|Jun 9
|Parden Pard
|1
|Regan plays dress up - this time for "State of ...
|May 31
|Sosad
|1
|The Prettiest Town in Every State
|Apr '17
|Fakenews
|1
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Jerry
|7
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|AllStar Warehouse Drone Footage
|Apr '17
|jxbx
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC