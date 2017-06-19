Tea Party: The push for an Article V ...

Tea Party: The push for an Article V "Convention of States"

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Historic City News

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the General Meeting of the St Augustine Tea Party held Tuesday evening, June 27th at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Saint Augustine, beginning at 6:30 p.m., when the special guest will be Armondo Escalante, the Northeast Florida Director for Bear Witness Central. On Tuesday, Mr. Escalante will be exposing what he calls the real agenda behind the push for an Article V Convention of States movement .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Augustine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Game Stop Cobblestone Jun 16 Micky Yuma 2
News Man's 15 mugshots show effects of years of crime Jun 9 Parden Pard 1
News Regan plays dress up - this time for "State of ... May 31 Sosad 1
News The Prettiest Town in Every State Apr '17 Fakenews 1
trump wall be gone when hillary wins (Oct '16) Apr '17 Jerry 7
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
AllStar Warehouse Drone Footage Apr '17 jxbx 1
See all St. Augustine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Augustine Forum Now

St. Augustine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Augustine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. U.S. Open
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

St. Augustine, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,524 • Total comments across all topics: 282,016,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC