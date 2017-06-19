Tea Party: The push for an Article V "Convention of States"

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the General Meeting of the St Augustine Tea Party held Tuesday evening, June 27th at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Saint Augustine, beginning at 6:30 p.m., when the special guest will be Armondo Escalante, the Northeast Florida Director for Bear Witness Central. On Tuesday, Mr. Escalante will be exposing what he calls the real agenda behind the push for an Article V Convention of States movement .

