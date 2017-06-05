Serial offender's mugshots show his evolving face tattoos

From fresh-faced teen to heavily-inked drug dealer: Serial offender, 25, who has covered his face with increasingly elaborate tattoos is arrested for the NINTH time while sitting in a stolen car he exchanged for meth Repeat offender, Robert Hardister who is known for his evolving face tattoos was arrested again in Florida while sitting in a stolen vehicle, police said A serial offender known for his evolving face tattoos was arrested again in Florida while sitting in a stolen car, police said. Robert Hardister, who makes for a memorable mugshot, was arrested shortly after 8pm on Sunday by an officer conducting a routine patrol in the St Augustine neighborhood.

