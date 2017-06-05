Sentencing for defendants in convenience store murder
Historic City News reporting that today sentencing was held in the murder of 29-year-old convenience store clerk Malav Desai during a robbery that took place on May 19, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. at 70 Masters Drive. Desai moved to St Augustine from North Carolina and was working at Tobacco and Beverage Express where he was killed.
