San Marco community parking concerns to be discussed

William Ferrigno reported to Historic City News this weekend that residents, merchants and business owners in the San Marco Avenue corridor, between West Castillo Drive and SR-16 , have called a meeting to discuss proposed changes to traffic and parking on San Marco Avenue. San Marco Avenue is part of SR-A1A, and, as a state road, it falls under the sole jurisdiction of the Florida Department of Transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.