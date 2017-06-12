San Marco community parking concerns to be discussed
William Ferrigno reported to Historic City News this weekend that residents, merchants and business owners in the San Marco Avenue corridor, between West Castillo Drive and SR-16 , have called a meeting to discuss proposed changes to traffic and parking on San Marco Avenue. San Marco Avenue is part of SR-A1A, and, as a state road, it falls under the sole jurisdiction of the Florida Department of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man's 15 mugshots show effects of years of crime
|Jun 9
|Parden Pard
|1
|Regan plays dress up - this time for "State of ...
|May 31
|Sosad
|1
|The Prettiest Town in Every State
|Apr '17
|Fakenews
|1
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Jerry
|7
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|AllStar Warehouse Drone Footage
|Apr '17
|jxbx
|1
|Help locate my cousin,please if you will ...
|Apr '17
|RICHARD
|5
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC