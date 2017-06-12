San Marco community parking concerns ...

San Marco community parking concerns to be discussed

Read more: Historic City News

William Ferrigno reported to Historic City News this weekend that residents, merchants and business owners in the San Marco Avenue corridor, between West Castillo Drive and SR-16 , have called a meeting to discuss proposed changes to traffic and parking on San Marco Avenue. San Marco Avenue is part of SR-A1A, and, as a state road, it falls under the sole jurisdiction of the Florida Department of Transportation.

