Residents group calls Saturday protest of HP-5 rezoning

St Augustine Residents Count informed local Historic City News reporters that they will hold a protest to the rezoning of three parcels currently zoned Historic Preservation 5 and the expansion of the San Marco Hotel Planned Unit Development on Saturday July 1, 2017. Protesters will gather from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the sidewalk, a public right-of-way, near the site of the former Barnacle Bill's restaurant located at 14 West Castillo Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.