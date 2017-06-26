Residents group calls Saturday protest of HP-5 rezoning
St Augustine Residents Count informed local Historic City News reporters that they will hold a protest to the rezoning of three parcels currently zoned Historic Preservation 5 and the expansion of the San Marco Hotel Planned Unit Development on Saturday July 1, 2017. Protesters will gather from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the sidewalk, a public right-of-way, near the site of the former Barnacle Bill's restaurant located at 14 West Castillo Drive.
