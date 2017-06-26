Residents group calls Saturday protes...

Residents group calls Saturday protest of HP-5 rezoning

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Historic City News

St Augustine Residents Count informed local Historic City News reporters that they will hold a protest to the rezoning of three parcels currently zoned Historic Preservation 5 and the expansion of the San Marco Hotel Planned Unit Development on Saturday July 1, 2017. Protesters will gather from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the sidewalk, a public right-of-way, near the site of the former Barnacle Bill's restaurant located at 14 West Castillo Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Augustine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Game Stop Cobblestone Jun 16 Micky Yuma 2
News Man's 15 mugshots show effects of years of crime Jun 9 Parden Pard 1
News Regan plays dress up - this time for "State of ... May 31 Sosad 1
News The Prettiest Town in Every State Apr '17 Fakenews 1
trump wall be gone when hillary wins (Oct '16) Apr '17 Jerry 7
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
AllStar Warehouse Drone Footage Apr '17 jxbx 1
See all St. Augustine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Augustine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for St Johns County was issued at June 26 at 5:55PM EDT

St. Augustine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Augustine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

St. Augustine, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,243 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC