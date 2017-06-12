New York Times still pursuing homicid...

New York Times still pursuing homicide coverup by David Shoar

Read more: Historic City News

When Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Walt Bogdanich, from the New York Times, returned to St Augustine in April, he contacted Historic City News editor Michael Gold as part of his ongoing reporting on the mishandling of the September 2, 2010 homicide investigation of 24-year-old Michelle O'Connell by St Johns County Sheriff David B. Shoar. Bogdanich has become Shoar's "white whale", along with former FDLE Special Agent in Charge Dominick Pape and FDLE Agent Rusty Rodgers, who the sheriff has promised to "spend the rest of his career" holding accountable for exposing O'Connell's live-in boyfriend, his deputy, Jeremy Banks, as her likely murderer.

