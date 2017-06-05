Inaugural meeting of Ravenswood Neighborhood Association
Forrest Masters, President of the newly formed Ravenswood Neighborhood Association, announced to Historic City News that the inaugural meeting of the organization has been scheduled for Thursday, June 15th. Interested neighbors, residents, business owners, and property owners are invited to attend.
