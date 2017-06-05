General Election will be held in the Town of Hastings
Notice is hereby given that a General Election will be held in the Town of Hastings, St. Johns County, Florida, for the purpose of filling the following offices: Candidates for said seats will qualify at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 4455 Avenue A #101, St. Augustine, or the Office of the Town Manager, 6195 S. Main Street, Suite A, Hastings, Applications for vote-by-mail ballots for the election may be made with the Supervisor of Elections at 823-2238.
