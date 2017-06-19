Former WFOY personality launches Anti-Tourism campaign
St Augustine veteran radio personality Pete Melfi, well known for his association with WFOY and sister station WAOC, has added a new venture to his resume - the off-color My904News, launched recently, and his latest alternative video programing, The Anti-Tourism Council. Seems odd for the man who radio station owner Kris Phillips brought in a few years ago as operations manager, and who gained local popularity for his role as host of the "Bargain Hunters Radio Show", can now be found promoting t-shirts that read "FUCK TOURISTS" and bumper stickers that say "GO HOME TOURISTS".
Read more at Historic City News.
