Florida Frontiers: American Revolution-era shipwreck Sixteen ships were lost on their way to St. Augustine in 1782. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2tVgiyp Every Fourth of July, Floridians celebrate Independence Day with cookouts, hometown parades, and of course, fireworks as America's victory over the British in the American Revolution is commemorated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.