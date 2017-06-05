Dream Trip: Boat from Fernandina Beach, Florida, to St. Simons Island, Georgia

The adventure begins on Amelia Island, the northern Florida home of historic and colorful Fernandina Beach, and meanders north into Georgia's magical barrier islands, including Cumberland, Jekyll, and St. Simons. All year, we're collaborating with Waterway Guide Media to bring you the best segments of the 1,243-mile-long Intracoastal Waterway on a journey from Key West, Florida, to Norfolk, Virginia, at the end of the trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.