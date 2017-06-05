Dream Trip: Boat from Fernandina Beach, Florida, to St. Simons Island, Georgia
The adventure begins on Amelia Island, the northern Florida home of historic and colorful Fernandina Beach, and meanders north into Georgia's magical barrier islands, including Cumberland, Jekyll, and St. Simons. All year, we're collaborating with Waterway Guide Media to bring you the best segments of the 1,243-mile-long Intracoastal Waterway on a journey from Key West, Florida, to Norfolk, Virginia, at the end of the trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regan plays dress up - this time for "State of ...
|May 31
|Sosad
|1
|The Prettiest Town in Every State
|Apr '17
|Fakenews
|1
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Jerry
|7
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|AllStar Warehouse Drone Footage
|Apr '17
|jxbx
|1
|Help locate my cousin,please if you will ...
|Apr '17
|RICHARD
|5
|recommended school?
|Mar '17
|Schoolhunting
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC