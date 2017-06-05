Ancient City Brewing building taproom on Plaza
Historic City News readers can count one more craft brewery downtown this summer when Ancient City Brewing opens its second location on the Plaza de la Constitution by the end of June. A1A Ale Works is located across the Plaza on King Street; opposite the new Ancient City Brewing taproom opening at 18 Cathedral Place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regan plays dress up - this time for "State of ...
|May 31
|Sosad
|1
|The Prettiest Town in Every State
|Apr '17
|Fakenews
|1
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Jerry
|7
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|AllStar Warehouse Drone Footage
|Apr '17
|jxbx
|1
|Help locate my cousin,please if you will ...
|Apr '17
|RICHARD
|5
|recommended school?
|Mar '17
|Schoolhunting
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC