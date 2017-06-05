Anastasia Boulevard standards final draft goes to commission
Wake-up call for all Historic City News readers who have been lulled to sleep by the seemingly endless, and pointless, meetings over new entry corridor standards for Anastasia Boulevard - after nine-months of community feedback, the city commission will hear Version 10; the final draft of new regulations proposed by staff. The document is available here or by clicking Projects and Publications under the Government/Planning and Building tab at CityStAug.com and following the link to the Anastasia Boulevard Entry Corridor Standards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regan plays dress up - this time for "State of ...
|May 31
|Sosad
|1
|The Prettiest Town in Every State
|Apr '17
|Fakenews
|1
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Jerry
|7
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|AllStar Warehouse Drone Footage
|Apr '17
|jxbx
|1
|Help locate my cousin,please if you will ...
|Apr '17
|RICHARD
|5
|recommended school?
|Mar '17
|Schoolhunting
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC