Anastasia Boulevard standards final draft goes to commission

Wake-up call for all Historic City News readers who have been lulled to sleep by the seemingly endless, and pointless, meetings over new entry corridor standards for Anastasia Boulevard - after nine-months of community feedback, the city commission will hear Version 10; the final draft of new regulations proposed by staff. The document is available here or by clicking Projects and Publications under the Government/Planning and Building tab at CityStAug.com and following the link to the Anastasia Boulevard Entry Corridor Standards.

