Wife charged with Bunnell mana s murder
The wife of Charles William Singer, the Bunnell man who was reported missing in March and whose body was found on his property in April by authorities, has been arrested and charged with his murder, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Prettiest Town in Every State
|Apr 29
|Fakenews
|1
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Jerry
|7
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|AllStar Warehouse Drone Footage
|Apr '17
|jxbx
|1
|Help locate my cousin,please if you will ...
|Apr '17
|RICHARD
|5
|recommended school?
|Mar '17
|Schoolhunting
|1
|5 inches of rain from Nov 2016 through March.
|Mar '17
|Paul Samuelson
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC