Widespread Panic Adds Three Nights In St. Augustine
Georgia rockers Widespread Panic are focusing on festival appearances and multi-night runs in 2017 and perhaps beyond. Today, Panic has added another multi-night run to their upcoming touring itinerary as they will play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Florida this September.
