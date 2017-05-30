Time is right for Santa Maria Restaurant reconstruction
Property owner David White told Historic City News that he and his family are excited about the opportunity to demolish the old Santa Maria Restaurant and construct a new two-story restaurant to be named White's Wharf. White, who grew up in St Augustine, has been credited with restoration, rehabilitation and construction on his landmark bayfront properties that include A1A Ale Works in the 1 King Street building, as well as The White Room, Villa Blanca, and O.C. Whites restaurant.
