Regan plays dress up - this time for "State of Tourism Industry"

Saturday May 20

Richard Goldman proved that in St Augustine there is no recognition too small to celebrate if it strokes the ego of the tourism cash cow that has been crippling the quality of life of city residents since the St Johns County Visitors and Convention Bureau, Inc., was incorporated on September 12, 1995. During the 8th "State of the Tourism Industry" summit May 17th, St. Augustine City Manager John Regan was allowed to wear a conquistador's helmet with a bright red plume because sometimes he just likes to feel pretty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.

