On July 15, 2012, Paul Simon performed a special show at London's Hyde Park as part of his tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of his Grammy-winning album Graceland . Now, audio and video from the concert, which featured a reunion of the musicians who played on the album and its original supporting tour, will be released June 9 .

