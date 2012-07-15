Paul Simon's 2012 Hyde Park concert celebrating Graceland's 25th anniversary coming to CD, home v...
On July 15, 2012, Paul Simon performed a special show at London's Hyde Park as part of his tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of his Grammy-winning album Graceland . Now, audio and video from the concert, which featured a reunion of the musicians who played on the album and its original supporting tour, will be released June 9 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXA-FM Nashville.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Prettiest Town in Every State
|Apr 29
|Fakenews
|1
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Jerry
|7
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|AllStar Warehouse Drone Footage
|Apr '17
|jxbx
|1
|Help locate my cousin,please if you will ...
|Apr '17
|RICHARD
|5
|recommended school?
|Mar '17
|Schoolhunting
|1
|5 inches of rain from Nov 2016 through March.
|Mar '17
|Paul Samuelson
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC