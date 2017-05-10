Passenger in single-vehicle collision...

Passenger in single-vehicle collision dies at crash scene

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: Historic City News

Sergeant Kenneth Mark Boatright Jr. of the Florida Highway Patrol informed local Historic City News reporters that for more than 4-hours this afternoon, troopers had traffic re-routed between SR-16/16A and SR-13/SR-16 while the road was closed to investigate a single-vehicle traffic homicide. At approximately 12:03 p.m., St Johns County traffic deputies were dispatched to assist FHP Homicide Investigator Corporal Steven Coppola with traffic control on SR-16 by Wards Creek Elementary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Augustine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Prettiest Town in Every State Apr 29 Fakenews 1
trump wall be gone when hillary wins (Oct '16) Apr 14 Jerry 7
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
AllStar Warehouse Drone Footage Apr '17 jxbx 1
Help locate my cousin,please if you will ... Apr '17 RICHARD 5
recommended school? Mar '17 Schoolhunting 1
5 inches of rain from Nov 2016 through March. Mar '17 Paul Samuelson 2
See all St. Augustine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Augustine Forum Now

St. Augustine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Augustine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

St. Augustine, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,797 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC