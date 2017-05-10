Passenger in single-vehicle collision dies at crash scene

Sergeant Kenneth Mark Boatright Jr. of the Florida Highway Patrol informed local Historic City News reporters that for more than 4-hours this afternoon, troopers had traffic re-routed between SR-16/16A and SR-13/SR-16 while the road was closed to investigate a single-vehicle traffic homicide. At approximately 12:03 p.m., St Johns County traffic deputies were dispatched to assist FHP Homicide Investigator Corporal Steven Coppola with traffic control on SR-16 by Wards Creek Elementary School.

