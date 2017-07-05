Painting and Travel with Roger & Sarah Bansem
Join artist Roger Bansemer and narrator Sarah Shurcliff Bansemer on an artistic journey of travel and painting on location throughout the country. "Painting and Travel with Roger & Sarah Bansemer" will instruct, enlighten and entertain you with personal insights regarding choosing a subject, importance of color, value, and feelings about putting brush to canvas, as well as a tour of the sights in the surrounding area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Prettiest Town in Every State
|Apr 29
|Fakenews
|1
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Jerry
|7
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|AllStar Warehouse Drone Footage
|Apr '17
|jxbx
|1
|Help locate my cousin,please if you will ...
|Apr '17
|RICHARD
|5
|recommended school?
|Mar '17
|Schoolhunting
|1
|5 inches of rain from Nov 2016 through March.
|Mar '17
|Paul Samuelson
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC