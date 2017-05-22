Officials say hundred-year-old Hastings is worth it but taxpayers say no

Thomas Horace Hastings founded what we know as the "Potato Capital of Florida" in 1890; nineteen-years before the Town of Hastings received its charter. For the past five months, the people of Hastings have asked the Town Council to pass a resolution that would put to a vote the question of whether to dissolve the charter under which the city has operated since 1909.

