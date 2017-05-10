offers scholarships for Summer Art students

The next ten St Augustine and St Johns County students, grades 1 thru 6, enrolling in Summer Art School at the St. Augustine Art Association may be eligible for a tuition scholarship of $25.00 according to Historic City News Editor in Chief, Michael Gold. Four weekly morning sessions, beginning June 5th, for children in grades 1 thru 6 and an afternoon session for ages 12 and up, explore painting, drawing, sculpture and mixed media projects inspired by master artists.

