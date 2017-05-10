offers scholarships for Summer Art students
The next ten St Augustine and St Johns County students, grades 1 thru 6, enrolling in Summer Art School at the St. Augustine Art Association may be eligible for a tuition scholarship of $25.00 according to Historic City News Editor in Chief, Michael Gold. Four weekly morning sessions, beginning June 5th, for children in grades 1 thru 6 and an afternoon session for ages 12 and up, explore painting, drawing, sculpture and mixed media projects inspired by master artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Prettiest Town in Every State
|Apr 29
|Fakenews
|1
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Jerry
|7
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|AllStar Warehouse Drone Footage
|Apr '17
|jxbx
|1
|Help locate my cousin,please if you will ...
|Apr '17
|RICHARD
|5
|recommended school?
|Mar '17
|Schoolhunting
|1
|5 inches of rain from Nov 2016 through March.
|Mar '17
|Paul Samuelson
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC