North Shores Improvement Association barricade protest
On Sunday, May 7th at 3:00 p.m., there will be a protest to raise awareness of barricades erected by the City of St Augustine that deny May Street traffic the ability to turn right into Nelmar Terrace on Magnolia Street and Douglas Avenue from SR-A1A. Previous events have demonstrated opposition to the injustice of the City's decision to close off North Magnolia Street, Douglas Avenue, and East San Carlos from residents and travelers.
