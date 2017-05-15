Lions offer free glucose and vision screening
On Saturday May 27th, all Historic City News readers are invited to participate in a free glucose and vision screening event being conducted by the Lions Club of St. Augustine. "Many people are diabetic and do not know it," Mark Kaffee, Chairman of the Lions Club Diabetic Awareness Committee told local news reporters.
