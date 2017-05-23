Letter: Where is the compassion in Compassionate St Augustine?
Why does an assembly of good people, gathered under the banner of "Compassionate" and "Saint Augustine", proudly celebrate the genocide of the people of this land. Why? If they were ignorant before, now they have been told; and still they dance in the blood of the Timucua who fought and fell defending their wives, children, and elders from the army of the invading King and Queen of Spain.
