Letter: Where is the compassion in Co...

Letter: Where is the compassion in Compassionate St Augustine?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Historic City News

Why does an assembly of good people, gathered under the banner of "Compassionate" and "Saint Augustine", proudly celebrate the genocide of the people of this land. Why? If they were ignorant before, now they have been told; and still they dance in the blood of the Timucua who fought and fell defending their wives, children, and elders from the army of the invading King and Queen of Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Augustine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Prettiest Town in Every State Apr 29 Fakenews 1
trump wall be gone when hillary wins (Oct '16) Apr '17 Jerry 7
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
AllStar Warehouse Drone Footage Apr '17 jxbx 1
Help locate my cousin,please if you will ... Apr '17 RICHARD 5
recommended school? Mar '17 Schoolhunting 1
5 inches of rain from Nov 2016 through March. Mar '17 Paul Samuelson 2
See all St. Augustine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Augustine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for St Johns County was issued at May 24 at 6:55AM EDT

St. Augustine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Augustine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

St. Augustine, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,318 • Total comments across all topics: 281,243,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC