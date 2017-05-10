Leo Thorsness, recipient of Medal of Honor who lived in Alabama, passes away
Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam veteran Leo K. Thorsness passes away at 85. He lived in Madison. Retired Air Force Col.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Prettiest Town in Every State
|Apr 29
|Fakenews
|1
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Jerry
|7
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|AllStar Warehouse Drone Footage
|Apr '17
|jxbx
|1
|Help locate my cousin,please if you will ...
|Apr '17
|RICHARD
|5
|recommended school?
|Mar '17
|Schoolhunting
|1
|5 inches of rain from Nov 2016 through March.
|Mar '17
|Paul Samuelson
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC