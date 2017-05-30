Here's How to Take a Road Trip to Paradise
Loosely skirting the Atlantic, legendary State A1A is home to two of the best coastal communities you've probably never heard of. Just before dawn, as a dim wash of pink light begins to glow over the Atlantic Ocean, what looks like a stand of trees against the horizon reveals itself to be clouds-puffs of deep blue hovering over the glassy, ethereal colors of the sea at daybreak.
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regan plays dress up - this time for "State of ...
|May 31
|Sosad
|1
|The Prettiest Town in Every State
|Apr '17
|Fakenews
|1
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Jerry
|7
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|AllStar Warehouse Drone Footage
|Apr '17
|jxbx
|1
|Help locate my cousin,please if you will ...
|Apr '17
|RICHARD
|5
|recommended school?
|Mar '17
|Schoolhunting
|1
