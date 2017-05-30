Here's How to Take a Road Trip to Par...

Here's How to Take a Road Trip to Paradise

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Southern Living

Loosely skirting the Atlantic, legendary State A1A is home to two of the best coastal communities you've probably never heard of. Just before dawn, as a dim wash of pink light begins to glow over the Atlantic Ocean, what looks like a stand of trees against the horizon reveals itself to be clouds-puffs of deep blue hovering over the glassy, ethereal colors of the sea at daybreak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Augustine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Regan plays dress up - this time for "State of ... May 31 Sosad 1
News The Prettiest Town in Every State Apr '17 Fakenews 1
trump wall be gone when hillary wins (Oct '16) Apr '17 Jerry 7
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
AllStar Warehouse Drone Footage Apr '17 jxbx 1
Help locate my cousin,please if you will ... Apr '17 RICHARD 5
recommended school? Mar '17 Schoolhunting 1
See all St. Augustine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Augustine Forum Now

St. Augustine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Augustine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

St. Augustine, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,338 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC