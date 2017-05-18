Guerry Wayne Hertz v. Julie Jones

Guerry Wayne Hertz v. Julie Jones

Clyde M. Taylor, Jr., of Taylor & Taylor, LLC, Saint Augustine, Florida; and Billy H. Nolas, Chief, Capital Habeas Unit, Office of the Federal Public Defender, Northern District of Florida, Tallahassee, Florida, for Petitioner No appearance for Respondent This case is before the Court on the petition of Guerry Wayne Hertz for a writ of habeas corpus. We have jurisdiction.

