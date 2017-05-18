Grand Jury indicts Jordon Leigh Henries of murder
St Augustine Police made no arrest after 29-year-old Jeffrey "Stephen" Lee was shot and killed in the yard of an Arricola Avenue apartment on Davis Shores in the early evening of Thursday night, March 9, 2017. Lee, the shooting victim who lived on Snapper Lane in Fernandina Beach, had apparently engaged in an argument with a resident at that address; his former girlfriend, 25-year-old Jessica Lynn Henries.
