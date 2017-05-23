Flagler College recognized with two historic preservation awards

Flagler College received two awards from the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation at its 39th annual conference in St. Petersburg on May 19. The former Hotel Ponce de Leon, a National Historic Landmark that serves as the centerpiece of the college, was awarded an Outstanding Achievement honor for Restoration and Rehabilitation. In preparation for St. Augustine's 450th anniversary and the Spanish royal visit in 2015, the college, with the help of state grants, completed more than $4 million in repairs to the Ponce.

