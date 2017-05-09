Flagler College makes public old photographs, catalogs on new digital archive site
More than 1,000 Flagler College archival items, from yearbooks and college catalogs to historic and college photographs are now available to the public, thanks to a new digital archives project by the college's Archives Specialist Jolene DuBray. These relics of the past - formerly viewable only during in-person visits - became available online May 5, during Alumni Weekend, when DuBray launched the project.
