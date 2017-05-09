Flagler College makes public old phot...

Flagler College makes public old photographs, catalogs on new digital archive site

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Capital Soup

More than 1,000 Flagler College archival items, from yearbooks and college catalogs to historic and college photographs are now available to the public, thanks to a new digital archives project by the college's Archives Specialist Jolene DuBray. These relics of the past - formerly viewable only during in-person visits - became available online May 5, during Alumni Weekend, when DuBray launched the project.

