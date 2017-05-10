Driver cited after crashing into St Joseph Academy bus

Historic City News local reporters were informed this morning by Florida Highway Patrol District Commander, Captain Jerrell G. Crews, that a 44-year-old Putnam County driver crashed into a St Joseph Academy school bus; disabling both vehicles in the roadway on SR-207. FHP Trooper Scott Miller was dispatched this morning at about 6:10 a.m., to the scene of the two-car collision near the intersection of SR-207 and Holmes Boulevard.

