City Commission presents 2017 Citizenship Awards
At its May 8th meeting, the St. Augustine City Commission introduced Historic City News reporters to a group of graduating seniors from St. Johns County High Schools; nominated by organizations from within their schools to be a recipient of an annual Citizenship Award. The City of St Augustine has practiced this tradition of bestowing these service awards for more than two decades with the final selection being made by each school's administration.
