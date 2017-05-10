Citizens for Preservation of St Augustine Know Your City tour
Kathy Schirmacher, Secretary Treasurer of Citizens for the Preservation of St. Augustine, invites Historic City News readers to test how well they know the history of St. Augustine and join local historian David Nolan on a "Know Your City" tour of the Nation's Oldest City. Many people on the First Coast have visited St Augustine and are familiar with some of the more famous sites and attractions, but what about the areas beyond the boundaries of the immediate historic neighborhoods and shopping areas? Under the sponsorship of Citizens for the Preservation of St. Augustine and in recognition of the National Trust for Historic Preservation's "National Preservation Month," this is your chance to learn some of this town's fascinating history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Prettiest Town in Every State
|Apr 29
|Fakenews
|1
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Jerry
|7
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|AllStar Warehouse Drone Footage
|Apr '17
|jxbx
|1
|Help locate my cousin,please if you will ...
|Apr '17
|RICHARD
|5
|recommended school?
|Mar '17
|Schoolhunting
|1
|5 inches of rain from Nov 2016 through March.
|Mar '17
|Paul Samuelson
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC