Citizens for Preservation of St Augustine Know Your City tour

Kathy Schirmacher, Secretary Treasurer of Citizens for the Preservation of St. Augustine, invites Historic City News readers to test how well they know the history of St. Augustine and join local historian David Nolan on a "Know Your City" tour of the Nation's Oldest City. Many people on the First Coast have visited St Augustine and are familiar with some of the more famous sites and attractions, but what about the areas beyond the boundaries of the immediate historic neighborhoods and shopping areas? Under the sponsorship of Citizens for the Preservation of St. Augustine and in recognition of the National Trust for Historic Preservation's "National Preservation Month," this is your chance to learn some of this town's fascinating history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.