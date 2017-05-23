Bringing new awareness of preservation to St Augustine
One of the recommendations that came out of developing a Historic Master Plan for St Augustine, was identifying the need for a citizen's preservation advocacy group. The City's Historic Preservation Officer, Jenny Wolfe, has been meeting with a group of over 25 interested people from across the preservation community; including members of "Citizens for the Preservation of St Augustine, Inc.".
