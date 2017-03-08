Workspace: Leona Brown, SJBC director, enjoys working for members
But ultimately, Brown's path has woven a web of interconnectivity that has prepared her to be director of the St. Johns Builders Council, a position she has held for 15 years. 'My years of work have been very enlightening, as to a learning experience for different avenues, but all really combined,' she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: More details for Vilano Beach neighbors
|21 hr
|politicalwords
|1
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins
|Mar 5
|ellie
|5
|Rash of downtown robberies have police concerned
|Feb 13
|Its true
|1
|Lights turned green, why can't people step on g... (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Step on it
|7
|Hurricane Matthew town hall is not tonight
|Feb 9
|Cosapriorities
|1
|City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation ...
|Jan '17
|Perksperks
|1
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|USMC Vet
|10
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC