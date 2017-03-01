Work at Davenport Park starts Thursday March 2
Historic City News readers will encounter construction when the City of St Augustine begins relocation of parking spaces at Davenport Park starting Thursday, March 2nd. Last month the City Commission approved a lease agreement, accepted by the Armory Board of the State of Florida, allowing the closing and relocation of parking spaces for the park and St Johns County Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rash of downtown robberies have police concerned
|Feb 13
|Its true
|1
|Lights turned green, why can't people step on g... (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Step on it
|7
|trump wall be gone when hillary wins
|Feb 12
|Tonya miller
|4
|Hurricane Matthew town hall is not tonight
|Feb 9
|Cosapriorities
|1
|City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation ...
|Jan '17
|Perksperks
|1
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec '16
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC