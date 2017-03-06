Two local drivers killed in VW-vs-motorcycle crash

A fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., Monday evening, March 6th, at SR-207 and Hastings Road, was reported to Historic City News by the Florida Highway Patrol. A 2012 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle being driven by 24-year-old Oliver James Rollins of St Augustine was traveling north on SR-207 approaching the area of Hastings Road.

